Watch: NYC bike crew gains Instagram fame with crazy street tricks

They're a group of Harlem bike riders who found fame posting videos of themselves on social media in which they pulled wheelies for blocks and swerved centimetres away from oncoming traffic.

The Maniaccs are extremely popular on Instagram and were even featured in an ASAP Ferg music video.

This being said, they can also raise the ire of drivers and police with their gravity-defying stunts.

What drives the group? "Taking over the street and putting kids on bikes," said DBlocks

They give young people in the neighbourhood free bikes and teach them how to ride.

"I feel like I'm always a big brother to them," said Twisted700. "Sometimes family members don't have enough time to go out there and teach their kids actually how to ride."

Using social media they've turned their style of riding into a movement.

Video Journalist: Jordan Terrell