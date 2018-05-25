US news websites including the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and the Los Angeles Times were inaccessible for millions of European users after missing the May 25 deadline to be GDPR compliant.
US newspaper websites blocked in EU after missing GDPR deadline
At the time of writing users in the European Union were met with the following message when trying to access their websites:
"Unfortunately, our website is currently unavailable in most European countries. We are engaged on the issue and committed to looking at options that support our full range of digital offerings to the EU market. We continue to identify technical compliance solutions that will provide all readers with our award-winning journalism."
The General Data Protection Regulation put in place by the European Union is designed protects users online data.