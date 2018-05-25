Samsung have been ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m compensation after being found guilty by a Californian court of copying the Iphone.
Samsung faces $540m bill after being found guilty of copying Iphone
Samsung faces $540m bill after being found guilty of copying Iphone
The Korean smartphone manufacturer said it's considering appealing against the jury award.
The case began seven years ago. Apple had been seeking a billion dollars in damages - saying they wanted to defend the work and creativity of their employees.
Other targets of Apple litigation such as the chipmaker Qualcomm are believed to be using the case as a benchmark before deciding whether or not to settle out of court.