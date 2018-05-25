The bishop who lit up the British royal wedding with his sermon joined other church leaders for a candelight vigil outside the White House on Thursday.
Royal wedding bishop Michael Curry leads protest at White House
Organisers said the event was held to protest the dangerous crisis of moral and political leadership at the highest level.
Protesters held up candles and joined church leaders in offering prayers to resolve social issues, including racism and homophobia.
Curry is the first black head of the Episcopal Church in the United States.