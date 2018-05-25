Hawaii volcano spews deadly acid cloud, F1 drivers race with caravans — No Comments of the week
As dramatic flooding hit Turkey's Ankara, footage showed people standing on top of their vehicles waiting for help.
Formula One drivers in the Netherlands competed in a race towing caravans and the result was... carnage.
CCTV footage showed the moment a Philadelphia SUV owner got out of his car and attacked another driver with a sledgehammer. Police are looking for the man.
SeaBubbles, a ground-breaking flying taxi that operates on water, zoomed across the River Seine in Paris on Wednesday before it was showcased at the VivaTech conference in the city a day later.
Deadly white clouds of acid and fine shards of glass boiled into the sky over Hawaii on Monday as lava from the Kilauea volcano flowed into the ocean, creating a new hazard from a more than two-week eruption.