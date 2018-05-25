Good morning Europe, today we're watching:
Two suspects detonate bomb in Ontario restaurant, injure several: police
Two suspects detonate bomb in Ontario restaurant, injure several: police
Two male suspects detonate bomb in Ontario restaurant Two suspects have detonated a bomb in a restaurant located in a suburb of Ontario injuring several, three critically. Police say they have fled the scene.
Donald Trump cancels North Korea summit: North Korea says Kim Jong Un is still willing to meet Donald Trump "at any time and in any way," after the US President abruptly canceled a meeting with the North Korean leader in June.
Harvey Weinstein delivers himself to New York police: The infamous movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself to police today after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.
Irish abortion referendum: Irish citizens will vote on Friday in a historic referendum whether to repeal or retain the country’s near-total ban on abortion.
Follow our updates here