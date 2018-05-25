Disgraced movie mogul Weinstein to be arrested

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The disgraced movie mogul will face charges of rape and sexual assault for the first time since the numerous allegations against him emerged.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone but New York police have been investigating claims of rape against him made by actor Paz de la Huerta since November last year.

The allegations have left his career in tatters.

Entertainment industry heavyweights have distanced themselves from Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful men, since the accusations became public.

The board of the Weinstein Co fired him and the company itself filed for bankruptcy in March. In 2017, he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscars.

A former fixture in the most elite entertainment circles of Manhattan and Los Angeles, Weinstein has since been seen spending time in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the New York Times said he had been seeking treatment for sex addiction.

The former film producer's fall from grace triggered the #MeToo movement which sought to demonstrate the widespread prevalence of sexual abuse and harassment.