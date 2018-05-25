Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology

Civil liberties groups in the United States are up in arms demanding Amazon stop offering law enforcement and governments use of its facial recognition technology.

In a letter sent to the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos over 40 civil liberties groups said that people "should be free to walk down the street without being watched by the government" they also denounced that the technology could be especially damaging in minority communities.

The service offered by Amazon, which has some similarities to the technology in widespread use in China, is capable of identifying people of interest against a database of millions of faces in a matter of seconds. In recent years facial recognition technology has become increasingly common with other tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Facebook also offering the service on some of their products.