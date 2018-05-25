BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Cinema

Cinema: New documentary film explores censorship on the internet

Now Reading:

Cinema: New documentary film explores censorship on the internet

Cinema: New documentary film explores censorship on the internet
Text size Aa Aa

Who censors the internet? The disturbing answer is revealed in a new multi-award winning documentary from German film director Moritz Riesewieck.

"This virtual public is not organised in a democratic way," he told Euronews. "Who can say what online isn't decided by a majority, it's not decided by parliamant or an institution as in a democratic analog world - it's decided by a little circle of people in Silicon Valley which outsources final reponsibility to the hands of young Philipinos who control and execute."

"The Cleaners" is out in Germany and Holland now with distribution in other countries planned for the coming weeks.

More from Cinema