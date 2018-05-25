Who censors the internet? The disturbing answer is revealed in a new multi-award winning documentary from German film director Moritz Riesewieck.
Cinema: New documentary film explores censorship on the internet
"This virtual public is not organised in a democratic way," he told Euronews. "Who can say what online isn't decided by a majority, it's not decided by parliamant or an institution as in a democratic analog world - it's decided by a little circle of people in Silicon Valley which outsources final reponsibility to the hands of young Philipinos who control and execute."
"The Cleaners" is out in Germany and Holland now with distribution in other countries planned for the coming weeks.