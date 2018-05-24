People have been receiving a spurt of e-mails ahead of major new data protection laws coming into force on Friday and the deadline has sparked some funny responses and memes on social media.
Twitter sees the funny side to GDPR e-mail burst
Twitter sees the funny side to GDPR e-mail burst
The new rules — called the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — mean firms now need your consent before sending publicity materials.
That has seen companies send out a flurry of electronic communications in a bid to keep consumers on their mailing lists.
Some have noticed the similarities between a GDPR-related e-mail and communications after a relationship break-up:
Others, meanwhile, have just been venting off about the number of e-mails they’ve been receiving.
The more imaginative have been wondering what GDPR emails would be like in the real world:
And here is perhaps the evidence that data protection is enjoying its unprecedented moment in the limelight: