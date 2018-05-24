North Korea on Thursday said it had followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels used for nuclear testing.
North Korea reportedly collapses tunnels at nuclear test site
The country set off a series of explosions over several hours in the presence of foreign journalists, according to APTN.
South Korean media also reported tunnels used for nuclear testing had been blown up.
Explosions reportedly took place on three tunnels leading to an underground site deep in the mountains of North Korea’s sparsely populated northeast.
They were also said to have targeted a number of observation towers in the surrounding area.
The action was part of steps that have reduced tension on the Korean peninsula and raised the possibility of a summit with the United States.
North Korea has conducted all six of its nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri site, which consists of tunnels dug beneath Mount Mantap in the northeast of the country.
International inspectors were not invited to the ceremony, limiting its merit as a serious concession.