Ahead of Euronews' interview with Steve Bannon, our correspondent Bryan Carter has been in Hungary where President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist has stopped off as part of a European comeback tour.
Analysis: Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's speech in Hungary
Carter reports on Bannon's speech to far-right counterparts in Budapest yesterday, which the press were banned from recording.
It comes after the nationalist icon had earlier made some highly controversial remarks during a BBC interview.
He said Martin Luther King would be proud of Donald Trump for his record on getting people from black and Hispanic communities into work.