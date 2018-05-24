Angela Merkel tells China that Europe supports nuclear deal with Iran

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has met Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, on her visit to China. It comes as Iran lays out its demands for staying in the nuclear deal with world powers, from which Donald Trump says the U.S. will withdraw. But European powers have made clear their will for the deal to work.

"In any case, we are united by the attitude that we do not want to put this agreement in question,' said Merkel. "It has been laborious to negotiate this agreement. It's not perfect either. But you always have to ask yourself about the alternatives. And the alternatives are still more uncertain. And that is why we believe that it is better to stand by this agreement."