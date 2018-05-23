BREAKING NEWS

Moscow university students protest World Cup noise

World Cup fever is mounting in much of the world but these students at Moscow State University are not going football crazy.

They're against a fan zone that is set to be constructed on their campus because of the noise it will bring.

A group took to the streets to protest on Tuesday waving branches of felled trees, cut down to make space for the fan zone.

