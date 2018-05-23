A sweets manufacturer in Germany has apologised after posting a picture of a chocolate-covered marshmallow on the day of the royal wedding.
German firm sorry over ‘racist’ post linked to newly-wed Meghan Markle
Super Dickmann’s publication on Facebook was accompanied with the caption: “What are you looking at? Wouldn’t you also want to be Meghan today?”
It was posted to the social media network on May 19, the same day that former US actress Meghan Markle married British royal Prince Harry.
Some internauts branded it racist and the post was deleted but images of it have continued to circulate on social media.
Spokesman Bernd Roessler told Euronews in a statement: “We regret the associations triggered by this post and can assure you that these associations were not intended. We can only explain this unfortunate post by thoughtlessness and apologise accordingly.”
Super Dickmann’s is a brand of the popular schokokuss sweet, which is marshmallow with a coating of chocolate.
Links between schokokuss and racism are not new: older generations used to refer to it as "Negerkuss".