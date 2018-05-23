Elderly couple finds car five days after forgetting where they parked it

An elderly British couple have been reunited with their car five days after forgetting where they had parked it.

Emmanuel Elliott, 81, and partner Hilda Farmer, 79, were visiting the Cheltenham General Hospital on Friday but lack of available places in the complex parking ground meant Farmer had to park elsewhere while Elliott attended his medical appointment.

Unfortunately, Farmer could not recall where she had parked it and after fruitlessly searching for the vehicle, the couple from Gloucester, had to call relatives to come pick them up.

Over the next few days, friends and relatives helped the couple look for their lost car, even launching a social media campaign and offering a 100 pounds (€115) reward to whoever found their missing property.

Farmer said she had parked the car on a street lined with houses on one side and a “park or a field” on the other which she estimated to be “within a mile and a half” of the hospital based on how long it had taken her to walk there.

But it was actually found in a car park some 900 metres away from the hospital, complete with three parking tickets due to its unscheduled extended stay.

The discovery was made by Sophie Mancey, whose partner works in Cheltenham.

“He sent me a picture of a car with three parking tickets on it and joked around saying that I’d better get a ticket if I went there,” Mancey told Euronews.

Hilda Farmer's car Sophie Mancey

“The first thing I thought is that it had been stolen,” Mancey said, explaining that her partner had recently had many tools stolen from his van.

“I then searched the registration and the car on Google which led me to the story about Emmanuel and Hilda,” she explained.