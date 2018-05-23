Brexit opportunity for Argentina

After visiting a memorial to the victims of the Falklands war, UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson has told Argentina that Brexit offers a chance for enhanced trade between the former enemies.

"We want to be more global, more outward looking, more engaged with the rest of the world than ever before, and clearly Argentina provides a wonderful opportunity for us," said Johnson.

On his visit to Buenos Aires, Johnson also said the Governor of the Bank of England had been wrong to tell a Treasury select comittee on Tuesday that the Brexit vote had hurt the British economy.

Mark Carney said growth had been up to 2% weaker than anticipated.

"Real household incomes are about nine hundred pounds per household lower than we forecast in May of 2016," he said.

But Johnson said the UKs economy had not been damaged.