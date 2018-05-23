'We are lucky to be alive': Yulia Skripal in first interview

The daughter of an ex-Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury says she is "lucky to be alive" after the attack. Speaking in her first interview since the incident in March, Yulia Skripal says she can't believe what happened.

"The fact that a nerve agent was used to do this is shocking," Skripal told Reuters in an exclusive statement. "My life has been turned upside down."

Yulia Skripal and her father Sergei were exposed to nerve agent in the Wiltshire city centre on March 4. They were found slumped on a bench following the poisoning and taken to Salisbury District Hospital where they both received weeks of life-saving treatment.

Yulia was in a coma for 20 days, and both have been moved to secure locations since being discharged from hospital.

"I woke to the news that we had both been poisoned," said Skripal.

"As I try to come to terms with the devastating changes thrust upon me both physically and emotionally, I take one day at a time and want to help care for my Dad till his full recovery. In the longer term I hope to return home to my country."

British Prime Minister Thersa May says it's "highly likely" Russia is behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

The Russian ambassador in London has repeatedly demanded to speak to Yulia, and her new statement was met with concern from Russian embassy in London.

"With all respect for Yulia's privacy and security, this video does not discharge the UK authorities from their obligations under Consular Conventions," said the embassy said in a statement.

"The UK is obliged to give us the opportunity to speak to Yulia directly in order to make sure that she is not held against her own will and is not speaking under pressure. So far, we have every reason to suspect the opposite."