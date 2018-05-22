A number of attendees from Saturday's royal wedding listed the gift bags they received at the event on online auction sites.
Royal wedding guests flog gift bags online
Royal wedding guests flog gift bags online
The bags were given to 2,640 members of the public who were invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.
They have been popping up on sites, like eBay, with bids on one reaching £2,500 (€2,848) at the time of writing.
The same item's "buy it now price" was marked at £30,000 (€34,171).
The 600 members of the bride and groom's friends and family that were inside the chapel did not recieve a tote.
The "goody bags" contained a bottle of water, some shortbread — a traditional Scottish biscuit — and an order of service, among other items.