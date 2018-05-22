One year on - Manchester remembers

"It's the absolute worst of humanity"

That's what Ariana Grande has told Time magazine in an interview to mark the first anniversary of the Manchester bombing.

It is the first time pop singer has discussed the attack at her concert in the city a year ago.

Grande cancelled the rest of her tour.

More than 55,000 fans turned out for a tribute concert on the 4th of June last year. Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher were among the performers who took part.

What happened that night?

A suicide bomber detonated his device as youngsters streamed out of the Manchester Arena at the end of the evening.

22 people were killed and more than 800 injured.

The concert was full of young people, in town to see Grande perform.

One minute silence

A national one-minute silence will be held to mark the anniversary.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prime Minister Theresa May will attend a service of remembrance at Manchester Cathedral.

They will be joined by relatives of the victims, the injured and emergency crews who were at the scene.

A concert will be held in Manchester's Albert Square in the evening. Bells will ring out across the city at 1031 pm - to mark the exact moment the device was detonated a year ago.