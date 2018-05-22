Human trafficking in Brussels

With the Council of Europe saying labour exploitation is on the rise, migrant rights activists say many countries across Europe need to crack down on the practice. One undocumented immigrant worker, Mohammed, speaks of intolerable working conditions for little pay while rebuilding a Brussels metro station. The Belgian NGO as-Surya in helps victims of human trafficking by offering shelter, and says immigrants are being exploited as companies struggle in the wake of the financial crisis. Frederic Kurz, a prosecutor in Liege, often deals with cases of human trafficking. He explains how hard it is to get successful prosecutions and convictions for traffickers .