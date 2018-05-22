The Duke of Cambridge, U.K Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were among the dignitaries who attended a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack. Survivors and emergency service crew who helped on the day also attended.
Manchester Arena bombing one year anniversary
Tributes have been paid to the 22 killed and the hundreds injured when a suicide bomber detonated a device at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22nd 2017.
There has been a nationwide one minute silence to mark the anniversary and a concert will be held. At 10.31pm, bells will ring out from buildings across the city centre to mark the moment when the attack took place 12 months ago.