European Leadership Awards: all you need to know

Who do the people of Europe look to for inspiration and leadership? The European Leadership Awards sets out to answer that question for the first time in May 2018. Along with European Business Summit, Euronews will be celebrating outstanding contributions in the world of business, politics and innovation.
You can watch the awards live from this page at 20:00 CEST on 23 May.
What is happening?
Euronews and EBS asked the general public to pick their top choices for:
European Leader of the year
European entrepreneur of the year
European CEO of the year
European Innovator of the year
European Personality of the year
After the end public vote on 31 March three candidates remained in each category. The final decision will be made by an expert jury, including Euronews' own correspondent Jeremy Wilks. The results will be announced during a live ceremony.
Special award
Euronews is delighted to announce that Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, will be there to present a special award in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Maltese journalist killed in October 2017. Her sons will be present to receive the award.
When?
The awards ceremony will take place at 20:00 CEST on 23 May, 2018, as part of the European Business Summit 2018.
Where?
The winners will be revealed during the course of a gala dinner held in the magnificent surroundings of the Palais d'Egmont in Brussels. If you don't have a ticket, don't worry, because you can watch proceedings live on euronews TV and at euronews.com. You can also follow using the hashtag #ELA18.