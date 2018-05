Denmark's most famous open air cannabis market was unexpectedly shut down on Tuesday. The entrances to Pusher St., located in Copenhagen's alternative Christiania neighbourhood, were fenced off by local residents with a sign reading "it would be closed for a few days and would reopen a cozier street".

Though no official reason has yet been given for the shut down, local news agency Ritzau reported it could be a dispute about who should be allowed to sell drugs on the street.