For those who are already reminiscing royal wedding Prince Harry and Meghan, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have no fear as Kensington Palace has released official photos from the big day.
The official photos of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding have just dropped in
The official photos of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding have just dropped in
The photographs feature the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — the official titles assigned to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their marriage — surrounded by their family, their bridesmaids, and pageboys.
Alexi Lubomirski — who took Harry and Meghan's official engagement pictures — photographed the newlywed couple on their big day.