China's north-west region is on high alert for sandstorms after one blanketed Aksai Kazakh Autonomous County in Gansu Province.
Sandstorm sweeps through north-western China
The wall of sand was whipped up by strong winds, reducing visibility to just 10 metres in 10 minutes.
The authorities managed to issue a warning to close doors and windows and wear masks outdoors.
China has a four-tier colour-coded system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
The local meteorological station issued a yellow sandstorm warning with more storms expected in the next 12 hours.
Environmentalists say logging and over-grazing has led to erosion, increasing the frequency and severity of such storms.