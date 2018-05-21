The former US president, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are to produce films and series for Netflix.
Obamas sign deal with Netlix
The entertainment streaming giant says the couple will produce scripted and unscripted documentaries and feature films under the name Higher Ground Productions.
The agreement will give the Obamas a greater voice outside of the traditional public speaking, books and charity work that recent ex-presidents have relied on.
Netflix has around 125 million subscribers worldwide.
In a statement Barack Obama said they hope to “cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples.”