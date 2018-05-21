Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, donated their wedding flowers to a hospice

The flowers at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made Windsor's St. George's Chapel look as if it was straight out of a fairy tale — but now, they've found a new home.

The socially conscious newlyweds donated some of their wedding flowers to patients at St. Joseph's Hospice in nearby Hackney, a borough in London.

An employee at the hospice told TODAY Style they received 50 bouquets the day after the wedding and gave them to patients, who were "absolutely thrilled, surprised and delighted."

The hospice thanked the couple, now formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as their wedding florist, Philippa Craddock, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous," the message read. "Such a lovely gesture."