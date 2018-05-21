Locals, tourists rush to gather UK newspapers commemorating royal wedding in Windsor

Locals and tourists rushed to newspaper stalls and bookstores in Windsor on Sunday (May 20) to buy newspapers commemorating the royal wedding that took place in the town the day before.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lavish wedding at Windsor castle dominated the headlines of the country's Sunday newspapers.

People were eager to keep the newspapers as a souvenir of the day with one tourist buying six papers to take back to the U.S. as people there want to see "the real thing."

The newlyweds will be officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Queen Elizabeth bestowed those titles on them.