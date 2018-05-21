First-ever Tbilisi Art Fair aims to boost Georgia's art market

The first-ever international Tbilisi Art Fair (TAF 2018) is being held in the Georgian capital. The focus is on discovering Georgia's vibrant art world, as well as showcasing well-established and emerging artists.

Various artists from around the world are presenting their works during the four-day showcase.

Organisers say the goal of Tbilisi Art Fair is to support the creation and development of a modern art market in Georgia and the South Caucasus.

Initially, TAF was intended to showcase artists just from the Caucasus region, but boundaries grew, and the exhibit swelled to over 300 works by artists from around the world.