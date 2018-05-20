Good morning Europe, here's a selection of the stories we're watching today. You can follow live updates as they happen, further below:
Live updates: Maduro victory; trade war; and Ebola outbreak
Maduro victory: Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, has won a new six-year term in power in an election that rivals say was rigged.
Trade war: The US says its trade war with China is being put “on hold” after the world’s largest economies agree to drop their tariffs while they come up with a more wide-ranging deal.
Ebola: A vaccination campaign to eradicate the deadly disease will begin in the Congo today. The World Health Organization say at least 25 people have died since April’s outbreak.