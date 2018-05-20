The Duchess of Sussex wears Princess Diana's stunning ring to wedding reception

Looks like the new Duchess of Sussex accepted two rings on her wedding day!

Hours after the former Meghan Markle exchanged vows with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, she emerged for the evening celebrations wearing another very meaningful piece of jewelry: a ring that belonged to Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Britain\'s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. Steve Parsons

The stunning emerald-cut ring with an aquamarine stone, seen here in 1997, was one of Diana's trademark jewels.

Princess Diana wearing the same ring Duchess Meghan wore to her wedding reception. Tim Graham

It was yet another sweet way for Prince Harry to honor the memory of his mother in the royal wedding. Earlier during the ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex's bridal bouquet contained forget-me-nots, which were Diana's favorite flowers.

The duchess\'s flower bouquet included Princess Diana\'s favorite flowers, forget-me-nots. ANDREW MATTHEWS

As announced at the time of the couple's engagement, the duchess's engagement ring also contains two diamonds from Diana's personal collection.

The outer diamonds on Duchess Meghan\'s engagement ring are from Princess Diana\'s personal collection. Matt Dunham

On her wedding day, Duchess Meghan paired the show-stopping aquamarine ring with a sleek, silk crepe Stella McCartney gown. The baby blue soles of her Aquazzura wedding shoes echoed the hue of the stone.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an outfit change for the evening. Getty Images

Even the silver-blue Jaguar the couple used to travel to the evening reception seemed to be color-coordinated with the ring. (There can never be enough of "something blue," apparently!)

Prince Harry held the door for his bride. Getty Images

In any case, the royal couple looked thrilled to be starting their new lives together as they drove off to their private evening reception at Frogmore House, a country estate about half a mile south of Windsor Castle.