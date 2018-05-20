One of France's best known film directors Luc Besson has been accused of rape.
Film director Luc Besson accused of rape
Police in Paris are investigating a complaint filed by an actress in the French capital on Friday.
The director's lawyer Thierry Marembert said Besson categorically denied the claims, dismissing them as "fantasy".
Marembert also said that the complainant is someone the director knows, but reiterated that he has never behaved innappropriately towards her.
59-year-old Besson is best known for directing the 1988 film Le Grand Bleu, as well as Leon, The Fifth Element and action thriller Nikita.