A prayer vigil was held in Texas on Friday to honour the victims of the shooting at Santa Fe High School.
US Texas school shooting vigil
Nine students and one teacher were killed in the US' 16th deadly school shooting in 2018.
Texas on Saturday will likely release the names of nine students and a teacher killed by a gunman, identified by authorities as a 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol, who opened fire in a morning art class in his Houston-area high school.
Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, joined on Friday a long list of U.S. campuses where students and faculty have been killed in mass shootings.
Shortly before 8 a.m., students said the gunman, identified by law enforcement as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, opened fire in an art class, sending students and staff fleeing.
Ten people were wounded, with several in critical condition.
It was the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. public school in modern history, and again stoked the nation's long-running debate over gun ownership three months after 17 teens and educators were fatally shot in Parkland, Florida.
A vigil was held Friday night for the victims, who have not been officially identified.