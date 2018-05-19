Surprise reaction to Iraq's election results

He's a long-time adversary of the U.S. who also opposes Iranian influence in Iraq.

So how do Iraqi’s feel about him winning?

Jasim Al-Dujaili is an engineer and says, " Moqtada al-Sadr should actually meet the promises he declared, to dismiss the corruption. Al-Sadr should bring Iraq back to the Arab homeland and keep away from sectarianism and useless debates which politicians were using during their electoral campaigns. "

Sadr himself cannot become prime minister because he didn't run in the election, but it puts him

in a position to have a strong say in negotiations.

Local resident Salar Akozi says, "The election results in Kurdistan region disappointed us due to the falsifications that took place in Kurdistan by a certain party."

His coalition electoral list captured 54 parliamentary seats.