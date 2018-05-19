BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Style

Royal wedding - just the hats

Now Reading:

Royal wedding - just the hats

Lady Kitty Spencer
Text size Aa Aa

In front of an andience of millions across the globe, the royal wedding presented an opportunity to show the finest taste for those lucky enough to be invited.

One way to set yourself off from the crowds is through your choice of headgear. Here are some of the most striking creations.

Amal Clooney

A royal fan

Carole Middleton

Sabrina Dhowre

Chloe Madeley

Delfina Blaquier

Karen Spencer

Sofia Wellesley

More from Style