Here comes the bride! See Meghan Markle's beautiful wedding dress

Meghan Markle stepped out Saturday ready to marry Prince Harry, finally revealing what everyone's wanted to see since their engagement was announced: the dress!

The dress and veil were both designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy. The gown has a bateau neckline, sculpted bodice and features three-quarter sleeves. The queen loaned Markle the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara for the special day.