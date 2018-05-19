Violent eruptions are continuing at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, with lava bursting out of several fissures on the archipelago's Big Island.
Hawaii volcano continues to erupt
Although lava flows are still moving, their progress has been slow and they haven't spread too far from the volcano, mostly pooling on top of previously erupted rock.
Two weeks after the first volcanic activity began at Kilauea, it continues to spew large plumes of ash and poisonous gases into the sky.
This week, lava bombs the size of refrigerators began to shoot out of the volcano in what geologists believe may be the start of more explosive eruptions