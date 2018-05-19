BREAKING NEWS

Afghanistan

Eight people killed in latest blasts in Nangarhar

As many as eight people have been killed and dozens wounded in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

Multiple explosions occurred at a sports stadium during a cricket match late on Friday night in Jalalabad.

Hundreds were watching the Ramadan night-time tournament.

It's reported there were three back to back blasts.

No one's come forward to claim responsibility for the onslaught.

Last week, there was a coordinated attack on a government office in Nangarhar which killed at least 15 people.

Agencies • Reuters