Windsor gripped by royal fever

Final preparations are underway in Windsor for the royal wedding on Saturday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married at St George's chapel just behind the walls of Windsor Castle.

Tourists from around the world have also flooded in. Lots of Americans, obviously, all the hotels were booked up just after the engagement was announced and extra buses and trains have been put on so that people can come here to celebrate.

Royal superfans

Some royal superfans are already camped out in prime spots for the best views, including Ivanka who has come all the way from Canada and has a special connection to the wedding.

"I actually was in the final episode of suits with Meghan as an extra actress, so I already got to witness one of her weddings," said Ivanka, who has staked out a place in the crowd.

Good for business?

The shops in the town are all full of memorabilia. It's expected this wedding will bring in hundreds of millions of pounds for the economy.

"I've sold equal amounts of scarfs and caps, and a lot of the hand-wavers. So i'm hoping to sell a lot more," one trader told Euronews.

Down the pub

And The Three Tuns - the oldest pub in Windsor - is celebrating its 500th year with a name change. Landlord Kelly has decided to rechristen it as The Prince Harry.

"Lots of pictures being taken, lots of people coming in asking questions, so the reaction's been really good. There are so many people coming into Windsor from all over the world."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a difficult couple of days. They've both arrived now at Windsor Castle and it feels like the people in this town are definitely ready to give them a proper celebration.