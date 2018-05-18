BREAKING NEWS

They call them the junkie hunters, the body snatchers

NBC Left Field
Addicts are being lured into sex-trafficking by Florida's fraudulent treatment centres — these are the schemes that have emerged in Florida's substance abuse treatment industry.

Addicts who are lured in from around the country seeking treatment are getting caught in a vicious cycle of predatory scams and violent abuse.

A multi-million dollar industry has emerged in the Sunshine state, funneling in victims to exploit for insurance fraud — many of whom are then sold for sex.

As overdoses sky-rocket across the country, this is the story of those getting rich off a nation-wide drug epidemic.

This story was produced by NBC Left Field, which creates short, creative documentaries and features, all designed for social media and set-top boxes.

Additional sources • Video produced by NBC Left Field