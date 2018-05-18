Addicts are being lured into sex-trafficking by Florida's fraudulent treatment centres — these are the schemes that have emerged in Florida's substance abuse treatment industry.
They call them the junkie hunters, the body snatchers
Addicts who are lured in from around the country seeking treatment are getting caught in a vicious cycle of predatory scams and violent abuse.
A multi-million dollar industry has emerged in the Sunshine state, funneling in victims to exploit for insurance fraud — many of whom are then sold for sex.
As overdoses sky-rocket across the country, this is the story of those getting rich off a nation-wide drug epidemic.
This story was produced by NBC Left Field, which creates short, creative documentaries and features, all designed for social media and set-top boxes.