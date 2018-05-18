Texas school shooting: What we know so far

Multiple fatalities were reported at a southeast Texas high school on Friday after a 17-year-old student clad in a trench coat and armed with three weapons allegedly barged inside a classroom at a southeast Texas high school Friday and opened fire, killing at least ten people, witnesses, police and law enforcement sources said.

Here is what we know so far:

Location

The incident took place at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, which is located about 48 kilometres southeast of Houston.

The shooting

A 17-year-old student armed with three weapons allegedly barged inside a classroom at Santa Fe High School right before 8 am CDT and fired several shots said witnesses, police, and law enforcement forces.

The suspect

The suspected shooter was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17. He was taken into custody after the shooting,

A "person of interest: was also in police custody, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Pagourtzis had three guns with him — a shotgun, an assault-style rifle, and a pistol.

Local NBC affiliate KPRC 2 Houston tweeted photos of Pagourtzis that were confirmed by local police officials.

Fatalities

According to NBC, there were nine students and one teacher killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to officials who cautioned that this number could change.

Wounded

Gonzalez said there were half-dozen or so wounded including a police officer. There are currently seven patients at Clear Lake Regional Medical Centre and two patients at Mainland Medical Centre.

Investigation

Law enforcement is still searching the entire scene, as well as other locations, said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Police have warrants to search the residents of the two suspects.

However, the investigation has been slowed down because of the potential for explosive devices to be found in the residences.