'I was scared for my life': Sante Fe HS witnesses recount chaos during shooting

Dakota Shrader thought it was just another routine fire drill at her Texas high school. But when she heard three gunshots that sounded like massive explosions, she knew she had to run.The 10th grader and a classmate didn't stop until they'd gotten to a forest near Sante Fe High, she told NBC Houston affiliate KPRC. She had an asthma attack and called her mom. She heard screaming and the blare of sirens."I was scared for my life," Shrader said, breaking down crying. "Nobody should go through this."Multiple people were killed at the school on Friday after a person with a gun barged inside a classroom and fired several shots, police and law enforcement sources said.The alleged shooter was in custody, as well as a second person of interest, officials said.Witnesses and survivors recounted the sheer terror of the shooting and its frenzied aftermath. Teachers told students to run as fast as they could. Panicked parents rushed to campus.

Santa Fe High School staff gather in the parking lot of a gas station following the shooting. Jennifer Reynolds

"My daughter called me frantically," Santa Fe parent Angie Martinez told MSNBC in a phone interview. She told her daughter to calm down, find a hiding place and stay on the line as long as possible."'Me and Daddy are on our way to come get you,'" she said she told her.The daughter, Angelica Martinez, who is in ninth grade, said she and other students ran to a nearby gas station, where they huddled and called their parents and tried to make sense of the chaos.She told MSNBC that she knew of at least one girl who was shot in the leg."We shouldn't have to go to school feeling scared," she told MSNBC.