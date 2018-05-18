Muslims mark the first day of Ramadan in Kashmir
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began across India on Thursday.
In Indian-controlled Kashmir, Muslims gathered at Srinagar's Grand mosque to offer their special prayers.
Devout Muslims abstain from all eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk for each day of the lunar month, which lasts for around 30 days.
On Wednesday, the Indian government announced that its troops would halt counter-insurgency operations in disputed Kashmir during Ramadan, its first such declaration in 18 years.
More No Comment
Hawaii volcano spews 9km-high plume of ash and could erupt again
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spewed ash nearly nine kilometers into the sky on Thursday (May 18) and scientists have warned it could be the first in a string of more violent explosive eruptions, with the next possibly occurring within hours.