Police in Malaysia have seized hundreds of luxury items and foreign currency from properties linked to the former prime minister Najib Razak.
Malaysian police seize luxury goods from properties linked to ex-PM
The raids across the capital Kuala Lumpur are in connection with billions of unaccounted dollars from the state development fund 1MDB set up by Razak.
The former prime minister has always denied profiting personally from the fund. He has been cleared by Malaysian authorities but faces investigation by a number of other countries.