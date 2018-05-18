Kilauea threatens Hawaii but is less deadly than other types of volcanoes

Hawaii's Kilauea volcanospewed ash 30,000 feet above the island on Thursday, but while it remains one of the most active volcanoes in the world, experts say the type of eruptions that are occurring in Hawaii now are inherently less deadly than some of the biggest in history.

"What we're seeing at Kilauea is interaction between groundwater and hot rock," said Michael Poland, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Vancouver, Washington. "These can be quite impressive, and you certainly don't want to be in the vicinity of these explosions, but they don't have the force to sustain huge eruptions."