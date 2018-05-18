The US Senate has voted in favour of appointing the CIA's first female director.
Gina Haspel confirmed as CIA's first female director
The confirmation of Gina Haspel, a veteran of the spy agency, follows a partisan fight among lawmakers over her role in the its post-9/11 interrogation programme.
She replaces former CIA chief Mike Pompeo who was recently made Secretary of State.
Haspel has been criticized for her role in a program that detained and interrogated terror suspects at covert sites abroad following 9/11.
There she oversaw the use of harsh interrogation techniques such as waterboarding.