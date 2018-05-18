It's not just the prestigious prize of the Palme D'or that brings excitement at the Cannes Film Festival but the Palm Dog!
Chihuahua wins Palm Dog award at Cannes
Chihuahua wins Palm Dog award at Cannes
It's an award for the best performance of a four legged pooch in a movie.
A Chihuahua from the film "Dogman" won this year's prize, with producer Jeremy Thomas on hand to accept it with a look-a-like four legged friend.
The intense movie is based loosely on the story of a real-life homicide committed by a drugged-up canine groomer during the 1980s.
Cannes has hosted the barking trophy since 2001 and it's described as 'the world's best-known accolade for doggy's on screen.'