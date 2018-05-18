Parkland Rep. Ted Deutch slams GOP for inaction on guns: 'How many more?'

Rep. Ted Deutch, the Democrat who represents Parkland, tweeted repeatedly condemning the familiar pattern of violence and slammed House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., for failing to bring up legislation on universal background checks.

Democrats slammed President Donald Trump and his party in the wake of the latest deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas Friday, condemning the GOP's inaction on gun control after the massacre in Parkland, Florida , three months ago.

"It's not too soon. It's too late. For at least 8 families. For thousands more student-survivors at Santa Fe High School," Deutch tweeted.

He was later seen by a reporter hugging Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, who represents Santa Fe.

Lawmakers from states devastated by school shootings — like the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Conn. that left 27 dead — were among the most outspoken.

"Let's call it like it is: the horrifying inaction of Congress, slaughter after slaughter, has become a green light to would-be shooters, who pervert silence into endorsement," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Many pointed to the historic protests students have lead in recent months calling for gun control.

"Millions of young people are raising their voices and bravely, eloquently insisting on action to end the gun violence epidemic. Congress must show as much courage as they have," House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. said in a statement.

"Only in America are school shootings normal. Only in America will we do nothing when an epidemic of gun violence is killing children. This has to stop," tweeted Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

"I will not stand for this and neither should you," wrote former Rep. Gabby Giffords, a victim of gun violence and staunch advocate for gun control.

"Students across America have come together to push for a better future & Congress has failed them," Sen. Jeff Markeley, D-Ore, wrote in a tweet, while Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore, called for "common-sense steps NOW."

"When is enough enough? How many more innocent people have to die before you act?" New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, wrote in an open letteraddressed to the president and Congress. "My heart breaks for the families who have to grieve from this needless violence — DO SOMETHING."

The president, meanwhile, expressed his heartbreak and vowed to take action.

"This has been going on too long in our country—too many years, too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our love and support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack," the president said in brief remarks at the White House. "We're with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever."

The president said his administration would do "everything in our power" to protect students and keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals, but critics blasted him for not legislating gun control.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation's second largest teachers' union, paused for a moment during a panel she was participating in at a Democratic women's event in Washington to announce the news she had just received about the shooting.

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough," she said, noting that dealing with shootings has become an unfortunately common part her members' duties.

Trump's education secretary stressed unity in a statement.

"Our work remains urgent," Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement that pointed to a federal commission on school safety. "Our nation must come together and address the underlying issues that lead to such tragic and senseless loss of life."