A Chihuahua from an Italian movie " Dogman" won Palm Dog award at Cannes
It's not just the prestigious prize of the Palme D'or that brings excitement at the Cannes Film Festival but the Palm Dog!
It's an award for the best performance of a four legged pooch in a movie.
A Chihuahua from an Italian film 'Dogman' won this year's prize.
Producer Jeremy Thomas was on hand to accept it with a look-a-like four legged friend.
Cannes has hosted the barking trophy since 2001.
It's described as 'the world's best-known accolade for doggy's on screen.'
Hawaii volcano spews 9km-high plume of ash and could erupt again
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spewed ash nearly nine kilometers into the sky on Thursday (May 18) and scientists have warned it could be the first in a string of more violent explosive eruptions, with the next possibly occurring within hours.